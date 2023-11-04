The 12th Can is taking on rival universities in SEC Food Fight 2023

The on-campus, student-led food pantry at Texas A&M is taking on rival schools in the SEC Food Fight 2023 to fight food insecurity and community members in need.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 12th Can at Texas A&M is a free food pantry that serves all university students, faculty, and staff. Since May of 2022, the pantry has served over 7,000 individuals.

“I really think our core values of respect and selfless service are embodied in The 12th Can and I think that is something that we try to achieve every day," The 12th Can Associate Director Caroline Clayton said. "Anytime we walk into the pantry, we try to embody those core values and pay them back to the university that has given us so much more.”

This year is the first time the 12th Can is competing in the SEC food fight. The annual food drive involves university pantries from across the Southeastern Conference to help fight food insecurity and support campus community members in need.

“Being able to do this and get in contact with other schools from the SEC has really been a uniting effort to raise awareness and increase visibility for food insecurity and receive some necessary funds so that we can provide vital assistance,” Clayton said.

According to Clayton, the pantry just hit over $1,000 in monetary donations, but they are still looking for canned proteins, peanut butter, beans, and lagoons. Hygiene products are also accepted.

“We have many great student organizations planning on donating and hosting their own food drives," Clayton said. "Hopefully we can really pull in some big donations these last few days and pull through and hopefully win.”