The Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative is set to raise $100 million in scholarship funds by 2026

Texas A&M University is committing to raise $100 million in scholarship funds over the next four years to make education more accessible than ever for students.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks announced the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative at the Maroon vs. White spring game on Saturday. The initiative's goal is to make higher education at the university both more affordable and accessible.

"We will reach out to donors as they indicate an interest in supporting students and give them an opportunity to join us in this effort," Vice President for Engagement at The Texas A&M Foundation, Tom Pool said. "Whether it be for students that are attending a particular college or pursuing a particular degree."

Interested donors can support by giving a gift of any size, and contributions can be one-time, endowed, or after-lifetime scholarship gifts. The university is looking to raise $100 million in scholarship funds by 2026, but that timetable can be changed, according to Pool.

"That all depends on the generosity of our donors," Pool said. "If history is any indication of donors to Texas A&M University always step up in a major way, and so we're certainly very optimistic."

Whether they're a first generation Aggie or the latest Texas A&M attendee from a long line of Aggies, The Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative was created so everyone has the ability to access higher education at the university.

"This initiative that President Banks announced that her saving University does certainly shows that this administration is interested in making education affordable and accessible to students, across the state and across the nation and world," Pool said.