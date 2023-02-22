The Good Bull Fund is giving boosts to student-led activities at Texas A&M

Texas A&M University’s Good Bull Fund is a brand-new initiative created by President Katherine Banks to support student organizations and their functions.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The new Good Bull Fund at Texas A&M University is a new fund meant to help student organizations that benefit the campus and community by providing funds to cover expenses related to the planning and execution of student-led activities.

“I hope we'll see higher level student organization functions, as well as farther reach both on campus to all of our students as well as in the Bryan-College Station community," Associate Vice President Vicki Dobiyanski said. "It really lets them focus on their actual event planning and providing those services for those that they're serving.”

So far the fund has already helped 74 student organizations with a total disbursement of close to $250,000 for this semester. Each MSC committee and student organization can receive up to $5,000 to cover expenses for campus activities and travel and professional development opportunities off campus.

“We've seen a wide variety of student organizations apply for this first round of the Good Bull Fund," Dobiyanski said. "We've seen the Aggie muster committee which will put on the campus muster here on campus, we've seen the women's Aviation Club, be able to travel.”

With about 1,200 organizations across campus, Dr. Dobiyanski thinks their involvement is imperative at Texas A&M. They benefit the community, support the core values, and positively impact students.