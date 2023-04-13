McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship hosts Student Marketplace for businesses run by students

Since 2021, the Student Marketplace at Texas A&M University has been an event open to the public that features businesses founded and run by current students.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M hosted its Student Marketplace on Thursday, April 13. The now semi-annual event is a chance for current students to show off their small businesses.

"I think the beauty of it is not only being at A&M but just being a part of the greater Aggie network. A student entrepreneur often has to start the initiative alone, but fellow Aggies won't let you stand alone," said Bricoleur Atlanta Owner Austin Evans. "I would say that it was very important for me just to be bold and kind of like, push this brand."

"I received endless support from my professors from the McFerrin Center and just being in a supportive environment for me has allowed me to thrive and keep going," said Published Author Trinity Davis. "Navigating being a student and also a business owner can be hard, but when you're having that support system, you just kind of feel unstoppable."

The event provided student-run businesses a platform and location to showcase their products and services, network with other entrepreneurs, meet and engage with customers, and most importantly sell their products.

"Not only is it a great way for them to find a new customer base, but it's also a great way for these student entrepreneurs to network with one another and find support and resources amongst one another," McFerrin Center Communications Manager, Lara Robertson said. "You know be able to chit-chat with them, get to know them, and find what has worked for them to be both a student running a business."

Thursday's market featured over 30 different student-led companies with products and services including jewelry, clothing, accessories, handmade crafts, and published literature.