Texas A&M Forest Service talks wildfire preparedness ahead of wildfire season

With Central Texas temperatures staying in the 90s for the foreseeable future, Texas A&M's forest service is encouraging Texans to prepare for wildfire season.

TEXAS, USA — Despite the decrease in activity levels from the historic 2022 wildfire season. The threat could still be real for us here in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

All it takes is four to five weeks of dry conditions to cause a considerable increase in wildfire activity.

"When we say 90% of wildfires are human-caused, we have a responsibility to prevent 90% of those wildfires in Texas," Forest Service Program Coordinator, Karen Stafford said. "Just something as simple as if you're going camping this summer with your family and you're going to have a campfire. Make sure that campfire is fully extinguished."

The most common cause of a natural wildfire in Texas is lightning, while the most common human cause is careless debris burning and burn barrels or equipment issues.

"Equipment can be very broad, dragging tow chains on trailers down the highway. That creates sparks that then land in the grass along the side of the highway," Stafford said. "Mowing your yard, especially this time of year. If that mower comes in contact with a rock, it can send sparks into dry grass and start wildfires."

In 2021 Texas had a lot of rainfall that create fast growth in our grasses which when dried out caused the most significant fire season in over a decade last year, but so far 2023 is looking like the exact opposite.

"Since we were in drought in 2022, we didn't have that rain to grow our grasses and forbs and shrubs to create a heavy fuel load what we call vegetation fuel loading, we didn't have that growth rate going into this year," Stafford said.

Ultimately, with Canadian wildfires affecting major cities across the eastern U.S., there is an understandable cause for concern here in Texas, even if we aren't seeing the effects like others currently are. However, being prepared and having a plan of action is what can make all the difference.