Gov. Abbott confirms 14 children and 1 teacher were killed in the Uvalde school shooting

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to local officials. There are several others, both students and adults, being treated for injuries.
The alleged shooter was killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone.
Uvalde officials say the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.
In an update at 4:15 p.m., officials said families of the deceased were being notified and services were being offered.
See the full news conference below:
Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there. Earlier, the hospital reported two of those people were dead upon arrival.
Uvalde CISD said parents could pick up their students up at the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification.
Governor Abbott first confirmed the fatalities in a tweeted video around 3:30 p.m. saying in part:
"The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also tweeted his condolences:
Governor Abbott later sent a statement to media:
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”