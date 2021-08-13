Texas A&M graduates walk the stage into a future of promises, uncertainty

The summer Class of 2021 spent the last year virtual learning and social distancing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a year of virtual learning and social distancing, students at Texas A&M got to walk the stage today and formally graduated.

"Some people go to graduate virtually, before, but I'm glad everyone got to see me at that moment." Biomedical Sciences graduate Anika Felix said.

While today she gets one diploma, Felix's education is far from over.

"I'm applying to medical school and hopefully I can move forward and help texas in the medical industry," Felix said.

While she's currently a former student of the university, she hopes her time with A&M isn't over. She said she had a good feeling when she came to visit the university and hopes to continue her education with them.

"I didn't know where I wanted to go but when I stepped on texas a&m university, I knew this was the place to be," Felix said.

But for this group of graduates, they've had to endure things, unlike classes before them. The global pandemic shut down in-person learning, cut out classroom experiences and plied on added stress on students.

Caps off to our new Aggie grads! 👍🎓 #TAMUgrad pic.twitter.com/x9A9BFm6dO — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) August 13, 2021

"I think for most people it was stressful sitting at home and it becoming your workplace, your learning place, and your resting place."

Today, the time came, though, for her to turn her aggie ring and walk the stage with her family cheering her on.

"I was really anxious at first watching everyone on the sidelines go by but seeing my family smiling and staring at me it all went away," Felix said.