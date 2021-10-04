Texas A&M Athletics hosts tasting event, showcasing game-day concessions

Levy restaurants provided the food and all concessions at all Texas A&M venues.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M athletics hosted media for a tasting event Monday for this season's menu at the Kyle field media center.

"We feed about 80,000 to 90,000 fans here," Executive Chef at Kyle Field, Syed Khan said. "Us personally feeding about 80% of that 80,000 and the other 20% are from restaurant partners that we have throughout the stadium. "

On the menu were 44 farms (100% Angus beef) aggie dogs with your choice of relish, diced onions, shredded cheddar, ketchup, and mustard.

Slovacek red pepper and gouda sausages with sautéed peppers and onions, as well as chopped brisket sliders with house-smoked a chopped brisket and citrus slaw.

Just to name a few.

"Our produce comes from local farmers in Houston and in Waco," said Khan. "We get our meat and seafood from Dallas."

Making food that good doesn’t happen overnight. Just like how Aggie fans prepare for Saturdays throughout the week, Syed and his staff do too.

“We’ll start around Wednesday to Thursday, making our sauces and get our meat rubbed brisket, pork that we smoke in house. So, by Friday night we should be 100% ready to go," Syed said. "When we come in on Saturday, depending on the game time we are usually here 4-5 hours sometimes 6 hours before doors open. We then just start firing food and send it to all the locations.”