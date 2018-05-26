Texas A&M athletics update: Gilder to return for senior season; McCombs relieved of duties

Texas A&M men's basketball junior guard Admon Gilder announced Friday that he will return for his senior season.

"These past three years in Aggieland have been amazing and we've accomplished so much as a team," Gilder said. "Over the past two months, I've had the chance to work towards my dream of reaching the NBA. I've learned and grown a lot through the process. At the end of the day, we have more work to do, as I want to help this team go further than any team in school history and I think this group can do just that. Therefore, today I withdrew my name from the 2018 NBA Draft. Thanks for all your support in the past, let's get ready to Rock Reed next year!"

Gilder put together another solid campaign as a junior that was interrupted by a mid-season injury. The Dallas native played in 30 games and ranked second on the team by averaging 12.3 points per contest while shooting 45.8 percent from the field with a team-leading 39.5 percent clip from 3-point range.

"We are excited that Admon has decided to come back for his senior season," said head coach Billy Kennedy . "Admon's leadership and experience with the talented newcomers and returners sets us up for great success this season."

The Madison High School product led the Aggies in free throw shooting at 82.1 percent and paced the Aggies with 37 steals, checking in at eighth in the SEC with a 1.2 steals-per-game average. He ranked ninth in the SEC by playing a team-leading 32.0 minutes per contest and dished out 77 assists on the year.

During the season, Gilder joined Texas A&M's exclusive 1,000-Point Club and earned SEC Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Aggies to a victory against No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10 during the season-opening Armed Forces Classic at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In his senior campaign, Gilder hopes to climb up the Texas A&M record books. Gilder ranks 34th on the all-time scoring list at 1,055 points and just 333 points from reaching the top 10. After collecting 131 steals in the previous three seasons, Gilder ranks 11th in program history and needs only 42 steals to reach the top five. Ever the threat from beyond the 3-point arc, Gilder has racked up 140 treys to rank eighth all-time, just 45 threes from the top five.