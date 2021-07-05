Texas A&M Health, DSHS award grant to support local vaccination efforts

Through a new program, $10 million in federal funds will be awarded to community organizations

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M University Health Science Center has been selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services-Immunization to receive a $10 million grant to create a new vaccine outreach program.

The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program will help local organizations extend their COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts.

"Community-based organizations have played a critical role in ensuring people across Texas have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they have innovative ideas about how to engage the communities they work with," Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said in a press release. "These grants will give them the resources to expand their efforts to serve hard-to-reach communities that have been seriously affected by the pandemic."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 52.3% of the Texas population 12 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, ranking 33rd in the nation at this time. Texas' lower vaccination rate is attributed to many factors including hesitancy and access.