Texas A&M Health, DSHS award grant to support local vaccination efforts

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M University Health Science Center has been selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services-Immunization to receive a $10 million grant to create a new vaccine outreach program.
The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program will help local organizations extend their COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts.
"Community-based organizations have played a critical role in ensuring people across Texas have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they have innovative ideas about how to engage the communities they work with," Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said in a press release. "These grants will give them the resources to expand their efforts to serve hard-to-reach communities that have been seriously affected by the pandemic."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 52.3% of the Texas population 12 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, ranking 33rd in the nation at this time. Texas' lower vaccination rate is attributed to many factors including hesitancy and access.
Organizations can apply to receive the grant and be awarded a $50,000 to $150,000 grant for a six- to nine-month project period. Priority will be to organizations that focus on reach communities of color, disabilities and rural communities.