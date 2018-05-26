Hoover, Alabama- Texas A&M's run in the SEC Tournament came to an end in the semifinal round with a 2-1 loss to the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at the Hoover Met.

Aggie starter Mitchell Kilkenny (8-4) battled through 6.0 innings, yielding two runs on eight hits and one hit batsman while striking out seven. Cason Sherrod threw two scoreless frames on relief work in his 74th career appearance, moving him into the top-10 in Texas A&M history. Nolan Hoffman worked the ninth, sending the Rebels down in order.

Texas A&M was stellar on defense, turning four double plays, including a 3-6 and two 5-3s.

The Aggie bats had opportunities throughout the ballgame, putting the barrel on the ball throughout and striking out just four times, but the ball didn't elude Rebels' gloves in key situations. Texas A&M put up eight hits and two walks, but only managed one hit with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men on base. Michael Helman , Braden Shewmake and Logan Foster each finished 2-for-4 on the day, with Foster logging the lone extra-base hit, a triple in the second.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M now awaits word on an NCAA Championship bid. The field of 64 will be announced on Monday,. May 28 at 11:00 a.m. broadcast live on ESPU.

