The Jimbo Fisher era is officially underway, and the head man was pleased in the postgame press conference with his teams 59-7 victory over Northwestern State to begin the 2018 season.

Starting quarterback Kellen Mond threw for over 180 yards and two touchdowns, but the real story was Trayveon Williams.

The junior running back racked up 240 rushing yards, which is the second most in program history. Perhaps just as impressive, Williams did all that work in just over two quarters of action while also finding the end zone three times.

The defense meanwhile only gave up 21 rushing yards. The only downside to the night, linebacker Otaro Alaka and safety Donovan Wilson were ejected in the first half for targeting. They will though be able to start next week's game against Clemson.

