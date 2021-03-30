Texas A&M Board of Regents to consider confirming next university president

Vice Chancellor and Dean Kathy Banks is the sole candidate left in the search process

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Board of Regents is considering to confirm their next university president, Vice Chancellor and Dean Dr. Kathy Banks, the university announced in a press release.

The independent governing group of TAMU is looking to meet Wednesday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss their confirmation options moving forward.

The Board of Regents selected Dr. Banks as the university's sole finalist on March 3. Currently, Dr. Banks is the Vice Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and Dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.