COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday marked a big milestone for Texas A&M’s Collaborative Learning Center, an intergenerational care facility for preschoolers and senior citizens.

Located at the corner of Hensel Drive and Hensel Street, flanking Hensel Park, the center will consist of an assisted living facility and a full-day preschool. In addition, the space will serve as a learning laboratory for Texas A&M students and faculty.

“We have a shortage of daycare space around here for university and System employees, and we have been eager to address the problem in an innovative way,” Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said. “We chose the approach of intergenerational care because it is good for everybody. Adults benefit from increased socialization and a renewed sense of purpose, while children get more one-on-one attention and a genuine connection to the past.”

The preschool, slated to open in August 2019, marks the first phase of the intergenerational care center. The two-story, 26,000-square-foot learning center will offer full-day preschool classes and additional services, including after school tutoring and family support. The school will accommodate around 235 children.

Dr. Joyce Alexander, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University, said that the center will also be used as a research and training facility.

“The early learning center is going to provide the best possible laboratory for our students who want to work in early childhood development,” Dr. Alexander said.

Texas A&M System officials anticipate construction of the senior living facility will begin during the summer of 2020. The center will consists of around 80 assisted living units and 32 memory care units. In addition to serving as a senior living facility, the center will offer Texas A&M students and faculty a space to conduct research and provide clinical instruction.

Texas A&M Health Science Center and Texas A&M College of Engineering – as well as other colleges, schools and departments at Texas A&M – will use the intergenerational care center to conduct research and provide education experiences for A&M students.