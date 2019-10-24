COLLEGE STATION, Texas — TAMU and BV EDC are hosting their 11th Technological Mission and Partnership with businesses from Belgium.

This year, more than 60 people from 30 different organizations, companies and universities are visiting from three countries, interested in partnerships within the Brazos Valley community,

These annual missions are opportunities for the foreign companies and organizations to network within the Brazos community and potentially plant their businesses in the states.

“The missions are quite important because it’s difficult, it’s hard for a small Belgian company to get access to the US market and to have trusted partner in one specific finding everything they would find at home, it’s quite exciting and helps tremendously in opening doors and like you said, it’s very important at the end of the day to have a friend. You do business of course by trust and friendship. Those things are quite important to US,” said Wallonia Director of Technological and Strategic Partnerships Philippe Lachapelle.

And for the Brazos Valley, new partnerships may lead to forming a stronger economy.

“These are people that are deal makers, people that can sign deals, do business in our communities; that’s what we have. Some will do research agreements, some will have license agreements from the university for technologies, some will simply, hopefully set up shop in the community through the international gateway of Brazos valley economic development center,” said Texas A&M Technology Commercialization Executive Director Brett Cornwell.

Some of the companies will also stay into the weekend to partake in A&M activities and traditions.

