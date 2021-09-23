Texas A&M Cross Country to host collegiate and high school meets this weekend

Distance Coach Wendel McRaven said every meet is another step in the process.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s cross country team is preparing to host one of its largest meets on Saturday, September 25 at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course as it has two portions, a collegiate portion and a high school portion. The Texas A&M Invitational is free and open to the public.

After a great home opener, finishing with both men and women teams in 1st place, senior Abbey Santoro said she’s ready for another opportunity to race.

“For me personally, I missed out on indoor and outdoor track season last year due to injury,” Santoro said, “So really, I'm just excited to be back, healthy and competing again.”

Distance Coach Wendel McRaven said every meet is another step in the process.

.@aggietfxc is preparing for one of it's biggest meets of this season: the Texas A&M Invitational🏃The meet on Saturday, Sept. 25, is free and open to the public.



Be sure to support your #XCAggies this weekend at the Dale Watts course starting at 8 AM! More tonight @KAGSnews. pic.twitter.com/9UnxXSKXZC — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) September 23, 2021

“I mean it's pretty simple, we're just trying to get better every day,” Coach McRaven said, “every time out to get a little bit better.”

Coach McRaven said the men’s group is a little different than the women’s group so they work on different things, but things are getting a little bit better after every competition.

“This [the Texas A&M Invitational] is a little bit better competition than the opener, and then next week good Missouri that'll be a little bit better,” Coach McRaven said, “We're working hard right now, I mean I've asked a lot of them in the last few weeks, and they've been really doing a great job.”

After dealing with an injury last season, senior Eric Casarez said this season feels so much better.

“It's already looking like it's a lot better than last year, so I think in terms of like team success and everything we have our own goals that we set for each other we have our own like bi-weekly meetings, talk to the guys,” Casarez said, “I know it's my job to be a leader, and let those guys know that even though we're not going to be ranked as one of the favorites in SEC or be one of the top guys, we can still go out there and surprise ourselves.”

The collegiate portion of the meet begins at 8:00 A.M. for men’s 8k and 8:45 A.M. for women’s 6k.

The high school portion of the meet is directly after the collegiate women’s race.