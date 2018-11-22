Zero, zilch, nada, goose egg. Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Texas A&M football team is 0-6 against LSU. Thanks to latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Saturday night's showdown at Kyle Field is all of a sudden a top 25 matchup. The Aggies are number 22, while the Tigers stayed at seven.

Of the six straight losses to LSU, only one has been decided by single digits, so a victory over the 9 and 2 Tigers would be a definite sign the program is trending in the right direction under first year head coach Jimbo Fisher.

From 1960 to 1965, the Tigers ripped off six straight wins. Then from 1991 to 1995, the Aggies rolled up five consecutive victories. No team though has won seven in a row in the series that dates back to 1899 and the Aggies will try to make sure that doesn't happen.

The Tigers will no doubt enter Saturday's game confident they can run the ball against the Aggies. In each win since 2012, LSU has rushed for at least 215 yards.

And the numbers are actually way worse than that. Twice the Tigers cracked the 320 yard mark, and in the last three wins, LSU has racked up at least 240 yards on the ground.

Looking to flip the script, A&M just might have the team this year do it as the defense is best in the SEC and second in the nation at stopping the run, giving up just over 80 yards per game.

