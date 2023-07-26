Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service hosts annual Firefighting Demonstration Night

The annual Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service public burn night is a chance for the community to see first-hand what firefighters do every day.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) held its public firefighting demonstration night on Wednesday. The annual tradition is part of the municipal fire training school week.

"We have a very valuable service that we provide to the public. We trained firefighters and emergency first responders," Executive Associate Division Director Chris Angerer said. "As you can tell the public loves emergency first responders. They come out to see what we do for a living. And we love to show them how we can take care of them."

During the free event on Wednesday, spectators got the chance to see firefighters in action as they put their training to the test, fighting intense flames on full-scale live-fire training props.

"One thing that the public will discover tonight is they'll be standing here on the road when these fires light up and they're going to feel the heat," Angerer said. "These firefighters who go in there to fight those fires. It's a tougher job, especially when they have the heat like they do today."

While Wednesday night's demonstration was just for show, TEEX instructors also explained and demonstrated specific techniques they use to extinguish fires.

They also gave some advice to residents in regards to fires and activities involving the burning of objects following the recent burn ban that was enacted in Brazos County.

"Don't try to do any kind of burning around your house or anything like that in a dry condition like this. Because if we do have a burn ban, first and foremost, it's illegal. But you're going to take care of your property, and that helps us to take care of your property later on. So we don't even have to come out there."

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube