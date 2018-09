ESPN's College Gameday plus the number two team in the nation coming to town, that should make for an electric atmosphere in College Station on Saturday night between (1-0) Clemson and (1-0) Texas A&M.

The Tigers are the highest ranked non-conference opponent to ever visit Kyle Field, and the Aggies are looking forward to the challenge.

A&M would love to become a consistent contender nationally, and an upset win over the Tigers would no doubt open some eyes across the country.

