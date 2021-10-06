Texas A&M expands their Bryan Health Hub

The 33,000 square foot facility includes 35 exam rooms, three procedure suites, and add-ons to the third floor.

BRYAN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas A&M unveiled the newest additions to their Health Hub located in Bryan. The 33,000 square foot facility includes 35 exam rooms, three procedure suites, and add-ons to the third floor.

Organizers with Texas A&M Health emphasized that the third floor of the facility will be used to help treat patients struggling with mental health issues in the Brazos Valley. Eight telebehavorial booths were purchased for the third floor as well so that caregivers will be able to carry on virtual conversations with their clients.

Scott Fuller with the Health Science Center admitted that the facility will help address mental health issues in the Brazos Valley.

“The people that live in the Brazos Valley will have access to the state of the art, cutting edge mental health care,” Fuller said.

The facility will also provide students from several areas of study the opportunity to have hands-on experience when working with patients. Students from Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, and several others will have the opportunity to work in the facility.

“We’re training the next generation of primary care physicians and behavior health specialists, doing our part to address a critical shortage in the State of Texas,” Texas A&M Health's Les Jebson said.