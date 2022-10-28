Update: Texas A&M football will not choose a walk-out song

Aggies elect to not pick a new song for entrance after moving away from "Power" by Kanye West.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork disclosed on Friday, Oct. 28 that they will not choose a different walk-out song for the football team after previously stating that they would come out to "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino.

Bjork took to twitter Friday morning and made this statement:

After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night! #BTHOolemiss https://t.co/1BmzibbZVr — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) October 28, 2022

On Thursday, Oct. 27 Bjork had stated that the team would use the instrumental side of "Bonfire" for their entrance as that's the song they use for their walk-out after halftime.

These changes come after recent anti-Semitic comments made my Kanye West, moving the team to do away with his song "Power".