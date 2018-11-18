Despite only running 54 plays, Texas A&M put up 41 points and handed UAB just its second loss of the season. With the 41-20 win, the Aggies improve to 7 and 4 overall.

Running back Trayveon Williams racked up over 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jace Sternberger also found the end zone twice. Quarterback Kellen Mond was of 11 of 20 for over 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggie defense gave up over 415 total yards, but forced a pair of turnovers. Texas A&M also forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and returned it for a touchdown.

Texas A&M hosts LSU next Saturday night.

© 2018 KAGS