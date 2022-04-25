Texas A&M Forest Service is asking everyone on this tax-free holiday to go out and buy items for your at-home personal diaster kits.

BRYAN, Texas — This weekend is a Tax-Free Holiday on emergency preparation supplies. To help you prepare, Texas A&M Forest Service has provided a few tips on what you should include in your own disaster kit.

The forest service says you should have enough items lasting your family's needs for several days in case of hurricanes, flashfloods and wildfires.

Here are a few tips Texas A&M Forest Service suggested:

Buy items for your pets

If needed, purchase prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment

Make sure to find a way to protect your papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents

Purchase personal needs including food, water, clothing, money, and a first-aid kit

Create or find storage for priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms, and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.

Purchase as needed your personal first-aid kits, radios, batteries, and telephone chargers

Texas Comptroller Public Accounts says "there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption."

Per the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts' website, below is a list of supplies that are eligible for being tax-free this weekend:

Less than $3000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting

