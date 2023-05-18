Texas A&M to begin construction on new Fort Worth campus in June

First up is the eight-story Law and Education Building.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M University's newest campus in Fort Worth is set to begin construction in June, officials announced on Thursday.

The new research campus will be located in the southeastern area of downtown Fort Worth. It's being financed by the university system, city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and private donators.

The first facility that will go up is the eight-story, $150 million Law and Education Building. The building will be Texas A&M's new home for its School of Law, according to the university.

In January 2023, the university said the goal is to have the Law and Education facility finished in 2025.

The university has two more facilities planned for the campus: the Research and Innovation Building, which will bring together businesses and Texas A&M agencies, and the Gateway Building, which will have classrooms, meeting spaces and a conference center.

"Our goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities and throughout North Texas," Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. "This is a gamechanger for everyone involved."

Texas A&M said it plans to have the entire campus completed by 2027.