Texas A&M offers students a 'grief processing space' after Astroworld tragedy

The event will be held in the Student Services Building and is open for pre-registration now.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In light of the recent tragedy at Astroworld, Texas A&M's Counseling and Psychological Services or CAPS will offer students a 'grief processing space.'

Occurring a week ago today, with many videos and photos displayed across social media, Astroworld was the sight of chaotic scenes with concertgoers crushed and piled on near the stage.

With news of A&M Senior Bhari Shahani's passing Thursday, CAPS sent out a tweet letting students know that they are not alone in their grief.

In light of the tragedy at Astroworld and additional crises impacting our Aggie community this week, CAPS will offer a grief processing space for students on Wed., Nov. 17, from 5:30-6:30pm in the SSB. Counselors will be present for support. Preregister at https://t.co/uFKgR4DJ2X pic.twitter.com/VWdSUgXgkF — Counseling & Psychological Services (@TAMU_CAPS) November 12, 2021