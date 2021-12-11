Texas A&M offers students a 'grief processing space' after Astroworld tragedy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In light of the recent tragedy at Astroworld, Texas A&M's Counseling and Psychological Services or CAPS will offer students a 'grief processing space.'
Occurring a week ago today, with many videos and photos displayed across social media, Astroworld was the sight of chaotic scenes with concertgoers crushed and piled on near the stage.
With news of A&M Senior Bhari Shahani's passing Thursday, CAPS sent out a tweet letting students know that they are not alone in their grief.
The event will be held in the Student Services Building on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Counselors will be present to help aid students through these difficult times. If you would like to pre-register for the event, please click here.