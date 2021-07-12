Texas A&M Police K-9 retires

Tyson joined the force four years ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police K-9 Tyson retired from the force Monday after four years with the department.

K-9 Tyson is an eight-year-old German Shepherd and joined as one of the first canines in the program's history back in 2017.

K-9 Tyson previously attended the Alderhorst International Police K-9 Academy in California where he completed a 280-hour course designed to enhance his ability to recognize dangerous odors.

Texas A&M Police said in a press release that K-9 Tyson dedicated his life to serving Aggie Country and loved meeting new people, regularly attending National Night Out, student conferences, coffee with a cop and local elementary schools.

"I am grateful for K-9 Tyson's service to the Texas A&M community and for making Aggieland a safer place," Texas A&M Police Chief J. Mike Johnson said in a statement.

K-9 Tyson will spend his retirement living with his handler Officer Clay Crenshaw.