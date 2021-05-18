Texas A&M lifts mask mandate effective immediately

The news comes after Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning mask mandates on most state properties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has lifted its university-wide mask mandate policy effective immediately.

The news comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday banning state entities from implementing their own mandated policies with some exceptions.

"Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-36 issued today by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, face coverings are no longer required on Texas A&M University campuses," the University said in a statement. "This is effective immediately and therefore applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues."

