COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball program has announced the addition of four Aggies in the 2019 signing class. Kobe Brown, Chris Harris, Jr., Tyreek Smith and Sahvir Wheeler all signed Nation Letters of Intent and will join the Aggies as freshmen next season.

Kobe Brown

Forward | 6-7 | 220

Huntsville, Ala. | Lee High School

Coach Kennedy on Brown: “Kobe is a versatile guard-forward who can play just about any position on the floor. He can really pass the ball and is very effective in making plays for others. His ability to stretch the defense with a great outside shot makes him a tough guy to defend. He plays for his dad, who is the coach of one of the best programs in the state, therefore he has great knowledge of the game.”

Kobe Brown is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and ranks as the No. 79 overall player on ESPN's Top 100. He is slated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Alabama. Brown is entering his final season at Lee High School, playing for his father, Coach Greg Brown. He was invited to the NBPA Top 100 Camp, and the Pangos All-American Camp, both reserved for the top prep prospects in the country. He was also selected to attend the adidas All-American Camp this past July.

In AAU competition, Brown played in the adidas Gauntlet with Game Elite.

Brown chose Texas A&M over Missouri, Auburn, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Western Kentucky and Georgetown, among others.

Chris Harris, Jr.

Guard | 6-3 | 189

Garland, Texas | South Garland High School

Coach Kennedy on Harris: “Chris is a guard who can really shoot the ball. He’s a guy who can play the 1 or the 2 because he has good ball handling skills. His toughness and understanding of the game will make us better right away.”

Chris Harris, Jr., is a four-star prospect that is ranked as the No. 90 player overall by Rivals. He is entering his fourth season at South Garland High School, a top-25 squad according to USA Today and Max Preps, under head coach Dominique Parker. Harris averaged 19.1 points per game as a junior, helping his team to a state tournament semifinal appearance. He attended the NBPA Top 100 Camp, as well as the Pangos All-American Camp, both reserved for elite prep prospects.

In AAU competition, Harris played with Houston Hoops on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Harris chose Texas A&M over Kansas State, Baylor, Memphis and SMU, among others.

Tyreek Smith

Forward | 6-9 | 205

Baton Rouge, La. | Trinity Christian School

Coach Kennedy on Smith: “Tyreek is a tremendous athlete who can be effective on both ends of the floor. He can really run the floor and has a great feel for blocking shots. He’s an excellent rebounder who plays the game with a high motor. He also has the skills to face the basket and score from 17 feet out.”

Tyreek Smith is ranked as the No. 91 overall player by Rivals. He helped head coach Ray Wilkerson and his Trinity Christian School team to the TAPPS 5A state championship game after averaging 20.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game as a junior. Smith is a four-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He was invited to attend the NBPA Top 100 and Pangos All-American Camps, both reserved for elite prep prospects.

Smith was one of two players to average a double-double on the Under Armour circuit, playing AAU ball with Mudiay Elite.

Smith chose Texas A&M over LSU, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, among others.

Sahvir Wheeler

Guard | 5-9 | 175

Houston, Texas | Houston Christian

Coach Kennedy on Wheeler: “Sahvir is a true point guard who is a dynamic playmaker. He is a guy who can run the team and has a high basketball IQ. He makes his teammates better by the way that he leads his team.”

Sahvir Wheeler is a four-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN, tabbed as the No. 75 overall player in ESPN's Top 100. He is rated as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Texas. The point guard is entering his senior year, playing for Coach Ron Crandall at Houston Christian High School. As a junior last season, he helped the Mustangs to the SPC state championship.

In AAU competition, Wheeler led the adidas Gauntlet in assists over the summer, while playing with Basketball University. He was also invited to the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the adidas All-American Camp. He was named to the NBPA Top 100 All-Star team, which recognizes the top 10 players at the camp.

Wheeler chose Texas A&M over Baylor, Houston and Rice, among others.

© 2018 KAGS