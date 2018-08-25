BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M learned its league schedule Friday as the Southeastern Conference unveiled its 126-game men's basketball schedule for the 2018-19 season.

The Aggies' slate includes home contests against Alabama (Feb. 19), Arkansas (Jan. 5), Auburn (Jan. 16), Georgia (Feb. 12), LSU (Jan. 30), Missouri (Jan. 19), South Carolina (March 5), Tennessee (Feb. 2) and Vanderbilt (March 2).

Notably, the Aggies' home SEC schedule features five teams that represented the SEC during 2018 NCAA Tournament—Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri and Tennessee. Texas A&M carried the SEC banner into the second weekend of March Madness by reaching the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Billy Kennedy.

Additionally, Texas A&M will face Alabama (Jan. 12), Arkansas(Feb. 23), Florida (Jan. 22), Kentucky (Jan. 8), LSU (Feb. 26), Ole Miss (Feb. 6), Mississippi State (March 9), Missouri (Feb. 9) and South Carolina (Feb. 16) away from College Station.

The SEC looks to be one of the nation's strongest conferences for the upcoming campaign as the league is coming off an impressive season a year ago that saw a league record eight SEC schools make the NCAA Tournament including two schools that advanced to the Sweet 16 (Kentucky and Texas A&M).

In addition to the rigors of SEC competition, Texas A&M will take on a difficult non-conference slate. Underscoring the strength of the Aggies' upcoming schedule, Yahoo! Sports college basketball writer Jeff Eisenberg recently released his post-draft look at the preseason top 25 which featured seven upcoming Texas A&M opponents in the rankings – Gonzaga (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4), Kentucky (No. 7), Auburn (No. 10), Kansas State (No. 11), Mississippi State (No. 18) and LSU (No. 20).

In total, the Aggies will play 13 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season and three more contests against schools that played in the NIT.

The SEC Tournament returns to The Music City in 2019 as Bridgestone Arena hosts the event from March 13-17, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Maroon & White have previously announced non-conference match-ups against Gonzaga (Nov. 15), Boston College (Dec. 8) and Kansas State (Jan. 26) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Additionally, the Aggies will participate in the Vancouver Showcase against Minnesota (Nov. 18) and Santa Clara or Washington (Nov. 20). The Aggies' complete 2018-19 non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

