The 2018 Texas A&M University football season is kicking off on a Thursday for the first time in more than a decade and one of its most famous traditions, Midnight Yell, is following suit with an earlier start time.

This week, Midnight Yell at Kyle Field will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. Gates will open to the public at 9 p.m.; the event precedes Thursday’s game against Northwestern State.

The Thursday game means the university will host two typical days in one: regular classes and football game day. Texas A&M worked with the City of College Station to deliver an all-encompassing plan for the game that is available on the Football Thursday website.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

