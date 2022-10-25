Texas A&M introduces "Next Generation Aggie Network"

A three-year, multi-million dollar expansion of the university's digital network is under way.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is investing millions to update it's current network with 6E technology over the next three years.

This plan will develop in three different phases focusing on wireless access, network equipment and software.

Students and faculty will be able to notice improvements throughout the course of this plan, but the full benefit will not be reached until completion of the entire project.

Texas A&M Vice President for Information Technology, Ed Pierson, states that "Our focus is on building a smart campus of tomorrow and that requires a secure, reliable, high-performance network."