Texas A&M Radio Network (Regional) - The Texas A&M Radio Network provides coverage via nearly 60 stations across the state of Texas.

Andrew Monaco, play-by-play

Dave Elmendorf, analyst

Will Johnson , sideline

Texas A&M Spanish Network (Regional) - Texas A&M's Spanish broadcast can be heard on radio stations in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas. Locally, the TAMU Spanish Network can be heard on 1550 AM.

Pedro Vela Almaguer, play-by-play

Noel Orellana, analyst

SIRIUS XM: The Texas A&M Radio Network call of the game can be heard on SiriusXM at Sirius 133 / XM 207 / Internet 967.