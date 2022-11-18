Learn about Texas Pecans with a three-day course from Texas A&M

Interested in learning more about Texas Pecans? Check out this short three-day learning course from the Texas A&M Horticulture division.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Horticulture Teaching Research and Extension Center is set to hold the 59th annual Texas Pecan Short Course in late January 2023, according to an announcement from agrilifetoday.

The class will be held from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26. Those in attendance are advised to wear clothing and footwear suitable for outdoor activities in the Texas winter weather.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m each day. Lunch will be provided each day throughout the duration of the course.

The course will include demonstrations on:

Harvest equipment

Spray equipment

Tree planting

Training, pruning and grafting

The content will be taught in classroom settings and through hands-on demonstrations.