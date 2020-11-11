TAMU PD arrests suspect in alleged sexual assault investigation

Authorities are still asking people to avoid the area near Rangeland Science.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University Police are asking students to avoid the area near Rangeland Science as they work an alleged sexual assault investigation.

According to a CodeMaroon sent out, authorities have caught a suspect and an all clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.

According to a press release from the Texas A&M University Police Department, the investigation started shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the parking lot of the Collaborative Learning Center after someone reported a disturbance. An officer who got to the scene said they saw the suspect put a woman in his vehicle and then take off.

All Clear - UPD has apprehended the subject. Continue to avoid the area near Rangeland Science. Resume normal activity 10:47https://t.co/qh6ipX2LMe — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) November 11, 2020

The victim was later found in Bryan and she called police. She allegedly told officers she got into the suspect's vehicle at Northgate and he drove her to the Collaborative Learning Center parking lot where he sexually assaulted her. She said the suspect then drove her to Bryan and let her out of the car before taking off again.

The woman suffered injuries to her face but is expected to be okay.

During their investigation, TAMU PD began searching for the suspect near Easterwood Airport. They later arrested him just before 11 a.m. near Nuclear Science Road.