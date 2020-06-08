Texas A&M Police names new chief

Assistant Chief J. Mike Johnson has been named the next police chief. He will assume the role Sept. 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Texas A&M University Police get ready to say goodbye to Chief J. Michael Ragan, they've also preparing someone to fill his shoes. Assistant Chief J. Mike Johnson has been named the next police chief.

Johnson will assume the role on Sept. 1, after Chief Ragan's retirement.

Johnson has served in the department for nearly 25 years and has been the assistant chief of police for the past six years. He has served in several other roles in the department including patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant and assistant chief of the support services division.

“Mike Johnson’s character, education, experience and leadership abilities make him the best choice to become the next Chief of Police at Texas A&M University,” said Chris Meyer, associate vice president of the Office of Safety and Security, in a press release. “As a longtime resident of this area and Aggie graduate, he knows and is committed to this community and, particularly, to the university. I am confident that Mike will lead the University Police Department to yet higher levels of achievement in its ongoing efforts to protect all A&M students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University. He plans on completing his master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University next year. He is also a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas - Leadership Command College.