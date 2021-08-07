Texas A&M engineering professor working with first responders at Surfside condo collapse site

Dr. Robin Murphy is a professor of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M University. She is working with drones and robots to search for victims.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M professor is at the site of the devastating condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, helping to search for victims.

Dr. Robin Murphy is a professor of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M. She is a member of the nonprofit organization, Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, also known as CRASAR. Faculty members from Florida State are also members of this organization and have been working with local responders after the collapse on June 24. Dr. Murphy joined the group at the site on July 3.

For 14 days, the group has been working with first responders at the site of the Surfside disaster, using drones and robots to search for victims.

Unfortunately, rescuers decided Wednesday to turn the search into a recovery. Families were told it would be next to impossible to find anyone alive in the remaining rubble of the building.

“At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Thursday. “We have all asked God for a miracle, so the decision to transition from rescue to recovery is an extremely difficult one."

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said crews will stop using rescue dogs and listening devices in the search. This means the work that Dr. Murphy and the rest of the team from CRASAR have is far from over. Chief Jadallah told family members his crews would not stop until every person was accounted for.

In tribute to lives lost, our rescue teams held a moment of silence & prayer near the Surfside building collapse. With heavy hearts, we begin search & recovery efforts, and will continue to give our all as our commitment still remains to reunite families with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FJ7GKWXhXn — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) July 8, 2021

The Florida State University Center for Disaster Risk Policy began flying its drones as early as June 25. As of July 7, the group has completed 157 missions and collected more than 28,000 photos.

Dr. Murphy has been working on robot recovery missions since the Oklahoma City bombing, according to Texas A&M University. She has put much of her work into using small robots to get into collapse situations. In 2001, these small robots were deployed for the first time from CRASAR to the World Trade Center. These robots were instrumental in the search, rescue and recovery process, as small drones did not yet exist, according to the university.

Dr. Murphy received the first National Science Foundation grant on search and rescue robots and served as CRASAR director in 2002. Since September 11, CRASAR has helped in more than 30 disasters across the globe, including Hurricane Harvey and the Fukushima nuclear accident.

