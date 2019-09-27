COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

President Trump says Congress once again is out on a Witch Hunt.

This comes as the unofficial transcripts of an alleged conversation between the president and the President of Ukraine surfaced, causing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to formally announce an impeachment inquiry against the President. Professors from the Texas A&M Political Science Department explain a little more about what this actually means, and what we can expect moving forward.

Assistant Professor of Government and Public Service Justin Bullock explains how originally, Pelosi was against the idea of impeachment proceedings.

“She had talked about how she didn't think it was a good use of their time, if they wanted to be working on getting stuff done, [they needed to focus on] fighting back against Trump in the election booth rather than in impeachment proceedings."

Bullock then breaks down the criteria for impeachment.

“To impeach the President, The House Of Representatives needs 50% plus one vote. And then to have the President removed means two thirds of the Senate needs to vote for his removal."

Professor of American Politics, Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Sarah Fulton explains how the impeachment is all based on if the American people can stick together.

"It's up to the American people. It's ultimately up to the politicians and the American people and if there is enough support. The Democrats have to decide what information, what sort of articles they want to impeach him on…Ukraine or a broader thing with Russia. It could pass if the Democrats stick together."

Professor Brittany Perry also explained how impeachments thus far have not been successful, and that Congress has an uphill battle.

"There is like a zero probability that there will be a final conviction. Like the House raises the impeachment, the Senate is in charge of the final conviction of impeachment. The likelihood of that is basically zero. It's never happened in American history. "

Perry continues, explaining that with the elections looming over the next year, this impeachment inquiry may have consequences for the President and those that are running against him.

"I think also the Democrats strategically puts pressure on Republicans and may hurt some Republicans in deep side with the President. You may win some lose some in that scenario, it is certainly a political gamble. "

The President's re-election campaign says it's seeing a positive spin on the impeachment inquiry.

It claims to have raised a million dollars since Tuesday.

