The finalists have been revealed for the nine National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors to be recognized during the 28th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards. The show will be live on ESPN from the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. ET. The annual ceremony—hosted by Chris Fowler—recognizes the accomplishments of college football student-athletes. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Tom Rinaldi, and Maria Taylor will join Fowler throughout the show.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will join Maria Taylor to host the The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Special presented by Daltile on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. A special edition of Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff presented by AT&T will air immediately after the show at 9 p.m. on ESPN hosted by Chris Cotter, David Pollack and Jonathan Vilma. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m., this year’s nominees will be featured in The Home Depot College Football Awards Nomination Special on ESPNU.

MEDIA NOTE: Media interested in attending the media availability with nominees on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and/or covering the live telecast on Thursday, Dec. 6, can apply for credentials by emailing CFAmedia@espn.com through Friday, Nov. 30.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

