The finalists have been revealed for the nine National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors to be recognized during the 28th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards. The show will be live on ESPN from the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. ET. The annual ceremony—hosted by Chris Fowler—recognizes the accomplishments of college football student-athletes. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Tom Rinaldi, and Maria Taylor will join Fowler throughout the show.
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will join Maria Taylor to host the The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Special presented by Daltile on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. A special edition of Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff presented by AT&T will air immediately after the show at 9 p.m. on ESPN hosted by Chris Cotter, David Pollack and Jonathan Vilma. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m., this year’s nominees will be featured in The Home Depot College Football Awards Nomination Special on ESPNU.
MEDIA NOTE: Media interested in attending the media availability with nominees on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and/or covering the live telecast on Thursday, Dec. 6, can apply for credentials by emailing CFAmedia@espn.com through Friday, Nov. 30.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
College Defensive Player of the Year
|Josh Allen, Kentucky (Sr.)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.)
Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Andy Isabella, University of Massachusetts (Sr.)
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (So.)
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (So.)
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
|Cooper Rothe, Wyoming (Jr.)
Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (Fr.)
Cole Tracy, LSU (Sr.)
|Ray Guy Award
College Punter of the Year
|Braden Mann, Texas A&M (Jr.)
James Smith, Cincinnati (So.)
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (So.)
|Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year
|Will Grier, West Virginia (Sr.)
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.)
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Fr.)
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Nation’s Best Quarterback
|Gardner Minshew II, Washington State (Gr.)
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.)
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Fr.)
|Outland Trophy
Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.)
Jonah Williams, Alabama (Jr.)
Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Nation’s Best Defensive Back
|DeAndre Baker, Georgia (Sr.)
Julian Love, Notre Dame (Jr.)
Greedy Williams, LSU (So.)
|Doak Walker Award
Nation’s Premier Running Back
|Travis Etienne, Clemson (So.)
Darrell Henderson, Memphis (Jr.)
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (So.)
|Walter Camp All-America Team
|Team will be announced Thursday, Dec. 6.