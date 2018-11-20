The finalists have been revealed for the nine National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors to be recognized during the 28th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards. The show will be live on ESPN from the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. ET. The annual ceremony—hosted by Chris Fowler—recognizes the accomplishments of college football student-athletes. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Tom Rinaldi, and Maria Taylor will join Fowler throughout the show.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will join Maria Taylor to host the The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Special presented by Daltile on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. A special edition of Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff presented by AT&T will air immediately after the show at 9 p.m. on ESPN hosted by Chris Cotter, David Pollack and Jonathan Vilma. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m., this year’s nominees will be featured in The Home Depot College Football Awards Nomination Special on ESPNU.

MEDIA NOTE: Media interested in attending the media availability with nominees on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and/or covering the live telecast on Thursday, Dec. 6, can apply for credentials by emailing CFAmedia@espn.com through Friday, Nov. 30.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Chuck Bednarik Award

College Defensive Player of the Year

Josh Allen, Kentucky (Sr.)

Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.)

Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)

Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Receiver

Andy Isabella, University of Massachusetts (Sr.)

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (So.)

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (So.)

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker

Cooper Rothe, Wyoming (Jr.)

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (Fr.)

Cole Tracy, LSU (Sr.)

Ray Guy Award

College Punter of the Year

Braden Mann, Texas A&M (Jr.)

James Smith, Cincinnati (So.)

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah (So.)

Maxwell Award

College Player of the Year

Will Grier, West Virginia (Sr.)

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Fr.)

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Nation’s Best Quarterback

Gardner Minshew II, Washington State (Gr.)

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Fr.)

Outland Trophy

Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

Christian Wilkins, Clemson (Gr.)

Jonah Williams, Alabama (Jr.)

Quinnen Williams, Alabama (So.)

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Nation’s Best Defensive Back

DeAndre Baker, Georgia (Sr.)

Julian Love, Notre Dame (Jr.)

Greedy Williams, LSU (So.)

Doak Walker Award

Nation’s Premier Running Back

Travis Etienne, Clemson (So.)

Darrell Henderson, Memphis (Jr.)

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (So.)

Walter Camp All-America TeamTeam will be announced Thursday, Dec. 6.

© 2018 KAGS