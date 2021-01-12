Texas A&M recognized for growing Hispanic student population

At least 25 percent of students enrolled in Texas A&M's undergraduate and graduate programs are of Hispanic heritage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has been designated as a Hispanic serving institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities for the second year in a row.

Texas A&M was recognized because at least 25 percent of students enrolled in their undergraduate and graduate programs are of Hispanic descent.

Interim vice president for diversity at Texas A&M, Dr. Annie McGowan, said her department's goal is to have the population of Texas A&M mirror that of the lone star state.

"Everyone wants to see themselves represented successfully in the population, where they can thrive," McGowan said. "This sends the signal to other Hispanic students that Texas A&M is a place where people like me can succeed."