COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
Texas A&M University Transportation Services has issued a Football Thursday gameday plan to help residents of Bryan/College Station navigate around campus during the traffic-heavy Aggie football season.
They ask for community members not attending the event to avoid Wellborn Rd. due to the highly anticipated traffic between Holleman Dr. and University Dr.
Officials from Texas A&M Transportation Services have provided helpful links for Aggie fans that plan to attend games during the 2019 football season.
Check if your lot or garage is affected
Interactive Class Day Parking Map
Printable Class Day Parking Map
Check out Your Playbook for Success
Interactive Gameday Parking Map
Reserve parking near Kyle Field
On-Campus and Off-Campus buses
Rideshare & Taxi Services pick-up and drop-off locations
You can download the Destination Aggieland app to get up-to-date information about gamedays.
For questions not addressed on the website, you can contact footballthursday@tamu.edu.
