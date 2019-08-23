COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Texas A&M University Transportation Services has issued a Football Thursday gameday plan to help residents of Bryan/College Station navigate around campus during the traffic-heavy Aggie football season.

They ask for community members not attending the event to avoid Wellborn Rd. due to the highly anticipated traffic between Holleman Dr. and University Dr.

Officials from Texas A&M Transportation Services have provided helpful links for Aggie fans that plan to attend games during the 2019 football season.

Class day parking

Check if your lot or garage is affected

Interactive Class Day Parking Map

Printable Class Day Parking Map

Check out Your Playbook for Success

Game day parking

Interactive Gameday Parking Map

Printable Gameday Parking Map

Reserve parking near Kyle Field

On-Campus and Off-Campus buses

Gamday Buses

Rideshare and Taxi Services

Rideshare & Taxi Services pick-up and drop-off locations

Football Thursday Tailgating

You can download the Destination Aggieland app to get up-to-date information about gamedays.

For questions not addressed on the website, you can contact footballthursday@tamu.edu.

