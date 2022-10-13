Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students

With early voting starting soon, the University is making sure students have access to the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4.

Check out the shuttle schedule down below:

Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 30 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shuttles are scheduled to make trips approximately every 20 minutes.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting will be available on campus in the Memorial Student Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.