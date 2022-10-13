Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4.
Check out the shuttle schedule down below:
- Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct 30 from noon to 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Shuttles are scheduled to make trips approximately every 20 minutes.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting will be available on campus in the Memorial Student Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For information on additional early voting and Election Day sites visit here.