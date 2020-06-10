x
Texas A&M's Silver Taps to honor Bryan plane crash victim

Victoria Walker died August 30 in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. Her parents also died in the crash.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will honor one of its own Tuesday during one of the university's oldest traditions, Silver Taps.

Victoria Walker, 21, of Farmersville, was a Terry scholar and a student fellow at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. Victoria's family said she worked hard and was proud to be an Aggie. She died August 30, in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

Silver Taps is being held virtually Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. The ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers. It will be simulcast on KAMU-TV and Texas A&M's YouTube channel. The link to the university's channel is below.
The crash is still under investigation. Preliminary reports from the FAA and NTSB said the plane was taking off from the airport for a sight-seeing trip around Bryan-College Station, when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed near the end of the runway. Victoria's parents, Brian and Tammy Walker, were also killed. Victoria's boyfriend, Luke Armstrong, also an A&M student, survived the crash and is currently in rehab after suffering life-threatening injuries. You can keep track of Luke's progress by clicking the link below.

A GoFundMe is still active for Madeline Walker, Victoria's sister. Madeline suffered the loss of her immediate family in the crash and members of the Texas A&M community and members Tau Kappa Epsilon created the fundraiser to help with life and funeral expenses. The fund has raised over $40,000 and the link is included below.
Silver Taps is held the first Tuesday of each month from September to April.

