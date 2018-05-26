Texas A&M softball takes game two of Gainesville Super Regional over Florida

The Texas A&M softball team rallied with three two-out runs in the fifth to defeat No. 2 Florida, 5-4, Friday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, forcing a game three in the NCAA Gainesville Super Regional.

After the Aggies took a 2-0 lead after the second, the Gators (54-9) scored four unanswered runs before the Aggies (44-17) reclaimed the lead for good. Samantha Show started the two-out rally with a single up the middle before Sarah Hudek followed suit with a single of her own. Tori Vidales then blasted her 13th homer of the season to center, and also broke the school's career runs record at 196.

Payton McBride earned the win as the sophomore threw 3.2 innings of three-hit relief with four strikeouts. McBride entered the game with runners on second and third with one out and was able to get out of the jam with a lineout and a flyout.

Trinity Harrington got the start and threw 3.1 innings allowing four runs on six hits and four walks. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio gave up nine hits and five runs, the most she has given up all year, while striking out eight.