AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M punter Braden Mann was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday.

Mann leads the FBS in gross punting and has broken or tied two NCAA records thus far in the 2018 season. He is averaging 50.95 yards per punt, the best mark in college football history by just under a yard.

In September at No. 1 Alabama, Mann broke the NCAA record for the high gross punt average in a single game at 60.8 yards on five boots, breaking the old record of 60.4 which was originally set in 1983 and matched in 2010.

Against Ole Miss, Mann uncorked his 13th 60-yard punt of the season, tying Wake Forest's Ryan Plackemeier (2005) for the most 60-yard punts in a single season. Thirteen of his 40 punts this season have traveled 60-or-more yards, including a career-long and FBS-leading 82-yarder against Kentucky.

A national voting body of FBS sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists, who will be announced on Tuesday, November 20th at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Voters will then determine the winner, who will be announced live on Thursday, December 6th at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta.

2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Braden Mann , Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

Jack Fox, Rice

James Smith, Cincinnati

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Tommy Townsend, Florida

NEW YORK – Texas A&M junior Jace Sternberger was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's top tight end, it was announced Thursday.

For the season, Sternberger has hauled in 38 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns. He set the Texas A&M school record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season and is tied for the SEC and FBS lead among tight ends.

Sternberger's 644 receiving yards rank second nationally among tight ends and third all-time in school history for the highest single-season total by a tight end. The SEC's sixth-leading receiver has posted at least one 20-yard catch in nine of the Aggies' 10 games.

Mackey Award finalists are announced Thursday, November 22, and the award recipient is announced December 5 and presented live on December 6 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

2018 John Mackey Award Semifinalists

Noah Fant, Iowa

TJ Hockenson, Iowa

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Irv Smith, Alabama

Kaden Smith, Stanford

Jace Sternberger , Texas A&M

Tommy Sweeney, Boston College

Caleb Wilson, UCLA

