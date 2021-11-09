Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19 complications

20-year-old Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero was an advocate for suicide prevention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student has died from COVID-19 complications, according to an official obituary from Kerrville Funeral Home.

20-year-old Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero passed away on Sept. 8 in Bryan. We have now lost 300 lives in Brazos County from COVID-19.

Born in Fort Worth and raised in Glen Rose, Ahuero was a 2019 graduate of Brazos River Charter School and was valedictorian. She was a sophomore at Texas A&M University, studying biomedical science.

Ahuero was a suicide prevention advocate and this past summer volunteered for the National Suicide Hotline. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to Mission 22, an organization dedicated to veteran suicide prevention and PTSD.