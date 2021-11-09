Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19 complications

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student has died from COVID-19 complications, according to an official obituary from Kerrville Funeral Home.
20-year-old Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero passed away on Sept. 8 in Bryan. We have now lost 300 lives in Brazos County from COVID-19.
Born in Fort Worth and raised in Glen Rose, Ahuero was a 2019 graduate of Brazos River Charter School and was valedictorian. She was a sophomore at Texas A&M University, studying biomedical science.
Ahuero was a suicide prevention advocate and this past summer volunteered for the National Suicide Hotline. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to Mission 22, an organization dedicated to veteran suicide prevention and PTSD.
If you are struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or visit their website here.