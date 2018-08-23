COLLEGE STATION, Texas - From wild to mild. It’s the motto of the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition.

Over the past 3 months, Texas A&M Sophomore Claire Walsh and her mustang Halley’s Comet have been through quite the transformation.

“Trainers are given 100 days to gentle and train a wild horse from the government and to make them more desirable to help adopt them out,” said Walsh.

Unlike some of her competitors, Claire did not grow up around horses.

“I’m mostly self-taught, I have been fortunate enough to train under some great trainers, and they have helped me a lot,” said Walsh.

Mustangs are generally seen as a less desirable breed of horse and it can take some time to gain their trust.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster getting her in good health. When she came in you could see all of her ribs and her hip bones were poking out,” said Walsh.

Though only her second year to compete, her gentle and patient demeanor has allowed her to gain the trust of her horse with ease.

“I just think it’s great we are able to give these horses a good start and hopefully a great home,” said Walsh.

For the young trainer, her love for horses doesn't end in the stables.

“I would love to continue to study the management of mustangs. There is an issue on the range and I would like to explore that from a veterinary perspective,” said Walsh.

The Extreme Mustang Makeover competition will take place September 6 – 8 in Fort Worth, Texas.

