Texas A&M student takes home $100K at the PAC-12 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

The student competed in the challenge during halftime of the PAC-12 Championship Game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo walked away with $100k from the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 2.

The San Antonio native was one of the 10 finalists who competed during the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, PAC-12 and SEC championship games over the weekend.

To win this money, Idrogo had to battle against another contestant, trying to throw the most footballs into an oversized can of Dr Pepper in the allotted 30 seconds.

A total of five students won $100k to go towards their tuition.

The second-place finishers didn't walk away empty handed as each of them received $20k.

To view information on all the contestants and more, visit here.