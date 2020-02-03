COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pandemic experts from Texas A&M University's Bush School of Government and Public Service to discuss the latest of coronavirus and possible next steps for decision-makers Monday.

The panelists are expected to share their perspectives on coronavirus. The panel will consist of Dr. Gerald Parker, director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program; professor Andrew Natsios, director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs; and Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program.

This panel discussion comes after the deaths of four more people in the United States who have died from coronavirus, bringing the death total to 6 in the U.S.

The panel will be held at the Rudder Forum on A&M campus at 5:30 p.m. Monday.