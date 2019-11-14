COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2:42 a.m. on November 18, 1999 will be a time and date to live in Aggie hearts for generations. 20 years ago the Aggie tradition bonfire collapsed killing 12 people and injuring multiple more.

On Monday, Aggies will gather at the Bonfire Memorial on the Texas A&M University campus to honor the 20th remembrance.

The ceremony will have the Texas A&M yell leaders leading people through songs, Aggies will recite a passage called "We Remember", and memorial leaders will conclude with remembering the fallen Aggies.

"While I never knew any of the individuals or had an opportunity to cross paths, I can still honor them and respect them," said Kyle Muilman, the outreach and education committee chair for the Texas A&M Traditions Council. "For the families that lost loved ones see Aggies unite around them is a really special thing that sets us apart."

The memorial recently re-opened after completing a months-long enhancement project to make the grounds more accessible with upgraded walkways.

The university will also hold several additional campus recognitions; a moment of remembrance during Midnight Yell practice at Kyle Field on Nov. 15, and on-field recognition of a few members of the 1999 Aggie football team.

Aggie football players will wear a 20-year remembrance helmet sticker on Nov. 16 during its game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and there will be a moment of silence before the game.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

World Kindness Day Spotlight: United Way of the Brazos Valley

Bryan teen in jail, accused of armed robbery confession on Snapchat

The Path to Citizenship: The cost of an American dream