COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- After allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced this week regarding Texas A&M University, the university has ordered "comprehensive reviews" to take place.

In a statement, A&M President Michael Young wrote that "the safety and security of students at Texas A&M is our number one priority."

In the statement Young addressed the online discussions of sexual assault this past week. He wrote that this is a problem that "plagues universities across our country and here on campus as well."

"It is hard to see Aggies hurting," Young wrote.

But, Young wrote that the university is offering support.

"Our support team in the Offices of the Dean of Student Life has reached out to offer confidential help to individuals who have publicly self-identified," he wrote.

The university is also in conversation with the Aggie-led Facebook that has formed in support of others sexual assault survivors sharing their stories.

Young wrote that the university is focused on how they can improve and better protect their students.

"We are fully engaged in renewed discussions about polices and procedures related to sexual misconduct and how they can be improved to the benefit of our students," he wrote.

He ordered the university to issue two "comprehensive reviews" - one internal and one external.

The external review will be conducted by an independent third party. The internal review will be conducted by the panel who works directly with these polices.

